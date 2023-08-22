Science isn’t quite sure how fans will enjoy the 400-minute season of Drive to Survive in just 200 minutes. All they know is that after their viewing binge, people were immediately hungry for the next Netflix series. There is good news for next year: Netflix is ​​working on a nice dessert for after the next season.

Netflix is ​​working on a NASCAR counterpart to Drive to Survive. Chances are slim that you are currently following NASCAR, but on the other hand, your partner followed before Drive to Survive maybe not F1 either – and now look. In any case, with Netflix you are assured that they have exaggerated the story nicely. Who knows, you might have a new hobby next year.

Sounds like Drive to Survive for NASCAR

Of the project, Netflix says in one long sentence: “The series offers exclusive access to drivers and teams, taking fans behind the scenes on and off the track as they explore the physical and mental challenges involved in competing for a championship. at the highest level of stock car racing in the world.” The name of the series is not yet known to us.

The new series will appear on Netflix in early 2024, with five episodes of about 45 minutes each. Whether the series can be seen in the Netherlands, we do not know yet, but secretly we dare to assume that it is. If a Korean series about deadly children’s games can be a hit here, or a Spanish series about singing bank robbers, then an American series about racing certainly has a chance.