Although Netflix is considered the king of streaming services focused on movies and series, we must not forget that the company also has a foot in the video game industry. Users of this platform have access to multiple original games and mobile ports that have been liked by many. In this way, It has been revealed that Netflix is ​​currently working on 80 different games.

Through a shareholders meeting, Netflix revealed that they are currently working on 80 different games that will be available to their users at no additional cost. Although there are not many details at the moment, some of these are inspired by the company’s larger properties, such as Emily in Paris. Along with this, it has been revealed that The company plans to publish one of these every month.. This is what Theodore A Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, had to say:

“I think our opportunity to serve superfans with games is really fun and remarkable. I think the idea of ​​being able to take a series and give superfans a place to be between seasons and even beyond that, being able to use the gaming platform to introduce new characters and new stories or new plot twists, you can now do those kinds of things and then they can materialize in the next season or in the movie sequel.”

It is important to mention that these titles are not AAA productions, but small experiences. Along with this, some of these games come from other studios, with Netflix handling the publishing of these projects. So it seems like there’s a lot of potential in the pipeline. It’ll be interesting to see how many people actually use this feature of the mobile app. In related news, the BioShock movie is getting a major makeover. Similarly, here’s the trailer for Netflix’s new animated film.

Author’s Note:

It will be interesting to see what Netflix offers. Considering that many of its games are positioned as bite-sized experiences, the company may not lose much money if no one experiences its games.

Via: Eurogamer