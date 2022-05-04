It’s been a pretty tough few weeks for Netflix. After the loss of users became known, the company revealed a series of measures to counteract this, which caused a lot of complaints from subscribers. Now, today it has been revealed that Netflix is ​​facing a lawsuit from its shareholders.

Today it has been announced that the law firm of Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP has announced a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging that Netflix “made materially false statements and/or or misleading” and, as a result, it cost investors who owned shares from October 2021 to April 2022 quite a bit of money.

According to the financial board, for the first quarter of the year, Netflix revealed that its expectations for new users were not only not met, but were well above what we actually saw in late 2021 and early 2022. At the end of last year there was a forecast of 200 thousand users, but at the beginning of the year it lost 200 thousand subscribers, this against a forecast of 2.5 million additions. This is what is alleged:

“[Netflix] made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the business, operations and prospects of the Company. Positive statements about the company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. [La demanda busca inversionistas que pudieron haber] purchased or acquired Netflix, Inc. common stock or call options, or put options, between October 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022, and are seeking compensatory damages (…) for all damages suffered as a result of Defendants’ wrongdoing.”

At the moment there is no official response from Netflix. Nevertheless, this demand is added to the already complicated situation that the company is experiencingand if this legal process manages to evolve, it could cost a lot of money for the company that desperately needs funds to cover its high expenses.

As always, shareholders just like to see the numbers go up and up, and at the slightest drop, lawsuits are swift. Although it is true that Netflix’s estimates were somewhat exaggerated, situations such as the war between Ukraine and Russia, something that has cost the platform thousands of users, and the destruction of the pandemic bubble, were not something that could easily be have foreseen.

Via: comic book