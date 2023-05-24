Netflix is starting to send emails that initiate the block of the shared accounts in our country, explaining how to transfer profiles and buy extra users. To explain the situation, one was also opened news pagewhere we can read:

“The Netflix account is intended for a single household, or to you and to those who live with you. Everyone in your household can watch Netflix wherever they want (at home, on the go, on vacation) and enjoy new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

The email details what to do for shared accounts: “You can easily watch Netflix on the go or travel, on your personal devices or on a TV in a hotel or vacation rental.” You are then prompted to verify which devices are logged in and explain what to do with account sharing.

“If you want to share Netflix with people outside your household, you can use these features:

Transfer a profile. Anyone using your account can transfer their profile to a new paid membership.

Buy an extra user. You can share your Netflix account with people who don’t live with you for an additional €4.99/month.”

If you have any doubts, please contact the service center.

In short, the much feared measure has also arrived here, after having hit other countries of the world, including some Europeans. Who knows what the collective reaction to the news will be.