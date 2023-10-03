For now there is still no date when the inevitable will happen, but there is talk of an announcement a few months after the end of the actors’ strike in Hollywood. Considering that the scriptwriters’ meeting has just ended and that negotiations with the actors have restarted, there shouldn’t be much time left.

The video streaming platform Netflix could be about to launch a new plan price increase of hers subscriptions , according to what the Wall Street Journal reported. The first countries that should see the increases are Canada and the United States, then all the others where the company is present, including Italy.

Few details, for now

Netflix could soon cost more.

The Wall Street Journal did not publish details on the possible size of the increases. However, it seems that the company wants to use the new agreements made with screenwriters and, soon, actors, as reasons to justify the increased prices.

Netflix’s latest price increase in Italy dates back to the beginning of 2022, with the Standard plan being increased from €11.99 to €12.99 and the Premium plan from €15.99 to €17.99.

This is a difficult period for video streaming services (and not only), with general increases already implemented or on the way. For example, Prime Video has announced that it will soon introduce advertisements, which can only be removed by paying an amount between 2 and 3 dollars a month, while Disney+ is about to implement a program to block password sharing in a similar way to what Netflix has already done in recent past.