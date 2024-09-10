While the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is available on Netflix, not all of its episodes are dubbed in Latin Spanish. However, that will change in a few weeks, and on October 7, 2024, a new wave will be available in Latin America.

The information comes from a Brazilian source that so far seems to be very accurate. In fact, it revealed before that Slam Dunk would reach this platform.

Currently the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on Netflix with 192 episodes. The entire work done so far by Studio Pierrot, which covers 293 episodes, is not yet available. This last episode was broadcast on March 26, 2023.

We Recommend: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations almost didn’t come to life.

Since then the studio has turned its attention to other projects, such as the latest season of BleachBut this also has another purpose for the company.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

This is a change in the way he works, in which he intends to use less filler or original content. And in doing so, to give Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto more space to continue advancing the story. In this case, with the sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTwo Blue Vortex.

While that happens, Netflix is ​​giving priority to getting the first part of the anime dubbed and is surely looking to obtain the ones it is missing.

Netflix has made a big push to get series focused on the shounen demographic for its catalog and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations It’s just one more example of that. It’s not for nothing that anime that falls into this category are the most popular worldwide.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

This sequel/spin-off of Naruto It also falls into that category. Regarding the latter, Studio Pierrot still has special episodes pending. But these do not have a release date.

Apart from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations We also have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.