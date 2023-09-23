It could have been you! Netflix is ​​looking for the next winner of a record $4.56 million prize in a real-life version of its hit TV hit “The Squid Game.”. The series, which has had overwhelming success on the streaming platform, has generated an adaptation that promises to keep the audience in suspense.

Starting November 22, a total of 456 brave contestants from around the world will embark on a series of challenges, some of which will be familiar to fans of the original show, while others will be completely new.

His goal: win the cash prize of 4.56 million dollars. This version of the series will explore topics such as riskthe alliances between the participants and the search for wealth in a scenario that is expected to be as intense as the fictional one that captivated audiences.

An intriguing sneak peek shared by Netflix features one of the contestants stating that “People do much worse things for much less money”which gives indications of the magnitude of the challenges and the fierce competition that awaits them.

Players will compete in the style of ‘The Squid Game’ but without putting themselves at risk

This “unscripted show” will take players into the iconic world of “The Squid Game,” where they will face mind-blowing challenges as they fight to be the last one standing and win the prize that will change their lives.

However, the production of this version in real life has not been without controversy, with complaints of inhumane conditions by some contestants. Despite the difficulties, The adaptation promises to offer an exciting and adrenaline-filled experience that will keep the audience captivated, as the participants fight to achieve glory and fortune.

The adaptation of “The Squid Game” is shaping up to be one of the most exciting television events in the coming months. With participants willing to risk everything for the coveted prize and a series of challenges that will test their ingenuity and bravery, this version promises to keep the audience glued to the screen.