Netflix is ​​exploring several strategies to make its investment in video games more profitable, including the introduction of advertisements. After a series of experiments and in-depth analyses, a change in dynamics seems to be emerging which, according to the Wall Street Journal, could lead to the development of a new business model on which Netflix will rely to consolidate its presence in the video game market. Despite low user engagement, the company continues to invest significantly to offer a large catalog of titles. The reason behind this massive commitment to subscriber gaming has always been an enigma, as the feature continues to be enjoyed by a very small percentage of users.

However, according to a report, this lack of performance may be the reason why Netflix is ​​trying to make its business more profitable.

Plan in progress Netflix is ​​said to have already invested over $1 billion in the acquisition of gaming studios and general investments in this sector Over the past two years, Netflix subscribers have been able to access over 75 mobile games for free, some of which have prestigious licenses such as Grand Theft Auto. According to reports, the company recently looked at several options for monetizing its games and proposed some ideas, including in-app purchasesadvertisements within games or even the marketing of some paid titles. Interestingly, in last year's April financial results, Netflix had excluded the idea to include ads and monetary transactions in its games.

Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, told investors: “We want to provide a unique gaming experience, allowing creators to focus solely on entertaining players, without having to consider other forms of monetization, such as advertising or in-game payments .”