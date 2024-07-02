It seems that Netflix has had a rumbling stomach because it is going to eliminate its basic plan of 11.99 USD which gave you access to 1 television and mobile device, and was also the most common and to which the vast majority is subscribed.

Well Netflixat least in the United States, decided that it was best to eliminate this plan and is now forcing users to choose either the cheaper ad-supported plan or the one that costs $15.49 and does not come with any kind of ad between streams.

Users are also encouraged to subscribe to the $22.99 plan which comes with 4K, multiple TVs at the same time, and more.

Now, it seems that the first users affected are those in the UK. According to the original plans, those next are those in Canada, and so on. It’s worth noting that Netflix is ​​indeed beating its service with ads. and that is why it is cornering its users into choosing between a more expensive plan and a cheaper one.

These movements end up reaching Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that Netflix’s ad-supported service already has more than 40 million userswhich is certainly a considerable figure. This means that it is better for them to force users to upgrade to a much more expensive plan or one with ads in order to better cover their income.

The loss of such a basic plan sounds like it would hurt users. It remains to be seen whether consumers of this streaming service will decide to abandon this platform and instead move to another that may not have this kind of practice.

