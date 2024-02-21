In a digital world saturated with entertainment options, advertising plays a crucial role in capturing consumers' attention and converting them into loyal subscribers. In this sense, Netflix has found great success with its advertising plan in Mexico, where one in two new members subscribes to it, according to recent reports.

Since his arrival in the country, Netflix has been a pioneer in the streaming market in Mexico, offering consumers a wide range of content, from series and movies to documentaries and original television shows. However, as competition in the streaming market has increased, the company has had to look for innovative ways to differentiate itself and attract new subscribers.

For that reason, in the case of our country, they are offering a plan in which they pay 100 pesos and can see all the content with a slightly lower quality and that also contains commercials. Surprisingly, 45% of users are accepting the proposal and paying for the plan with great consistency, making the company happy with the numbers, even admitting that people are finding value with the price range.

This is what the global product director of Netflix, Eunice Kim:

In Brazil and Mexico, there has been a very warm reception of new members subscribing to Netflix for the first time. What we have seen is a very healthy subscription rate. I think the subscription rate in Brazil and Mexico is in the 45% range, so people are picking it up and finding it to be a great value. I think we see strong retention and engagement.

With this we can say, the subscription rate to the advertising plan of Netflix in Mexico underscores the power of an effective, consumer-focused advertising strategy in the competitive streaming entertainment market. So there are people willing to watch the commercials without problems and those who do not give more money to avoid having to consume said advertising.

Via: XT

Editor's note: It is definitely rare that these types of strategies work, it should be completely the opposite, but hey, if they continue giving money to Netflix, it is evident that they will continue to raise prices and the worst thing is that there will be no complaints about it.