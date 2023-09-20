













Netflix is ​​going to enter video games with a new triple A shooter









Users on networks discovered that Netflix Games Studio is hiring for different positions. The vacancies indicate that they are working on a new action title that will be triple A and multiplatform. In addition, it will be based on a new IP.

Other details mentioned are that the game will use Unreal Engine and could come to future consoles. So you could take your time getting there. In addition to this, there is a reference to the fact that it will be connected to a new movie or series on the platform.

Source: Netflix

The game in question will be a shooter with competitive gameplay. In addition, they are looking for someone with experience in creating worlds and characters that captivate players. Perhaps in the near future, Netflix will reveal more of its plans with this game. Do you think a successful future awaits you in video games?

