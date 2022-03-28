During the live broadcast of One Piece News Coo Onlinewe were able to learn more about the updates about the live-action of the Netflix series such as the addition of the actor who will play Shanks “The Redhead” and from the anime series. As for the latter, more chapters will soon arrive along with three new movies.

The three productions are available from March 15, 2022, these are: Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates, The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom, and Strong World. Some of them come out of the official canon of the series, so it is not essential to see them to follow the story created by Eiichiro Oda.

However, there are cases like One Piece: Strong World that nicely complement the audience’s experience, this movie was written entirely by Eiichiro Oda and was released to celebrate the anime’s 10th anniversary. Chronologically it is set shortly before the Saobody Archipelago Arc, around episode 381.

In addition, at its premiere they offered volume 0 of the manga where we see the fight between the “Pirate King” Gold Roger and the legendary pirate Shiki “the Golden Lion”. Without a doubt, it is a film that his fans will appreciate.

More One Piece episodes after the Alabasta Arc

As for the anime one piecethe new episodes that will arrive on Netflix from May 22, 2022 correspond to the Post Alabasta arc, after some of the most memorable confrontations of Monkey D. Luffy and the crew of the Straw Hat Pirates.

With this latest accession, Netflix seems to reaffirm its commitment to the fandom of one piecewe may soon see the arrival of other anime episodes on this platform.

