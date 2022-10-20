The video games section of Netflix, relatively new, was launched in late 2021 and in 2022 the company expanded its library with a few titles. But it seems the streaming giant doesn’t just want to port, but also develop original games.

According to Netflix’s third-quarter letter to investors and the event TechCrunch Disrupt, the company has 55 games currently in development. Some of them are based on Netflix’s existing IPs.

Netflix claims to have found “some encouraging signs that lead to greater loyaltyHowever, in August 2022, a report revealed that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers venture into the gaming section.

Developing original games means Netflix is ​​also opening and acquiring studios. Chacko Sonny, who worked on Overwatch and God of War, will open a new studio under Netflix. At the moment it is unknown which games Sonny will direct. Netflix also recently bought Oxenfree developers Night School Studios and currently owns five in-house studios in total.

The company also stated that “take it very seriously“a cloud gaming service, along the lines of Amazon Luna and the now defunct Google Stadia.

Source: Gamespot.