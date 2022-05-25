25 May 2022 18:18
Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)
Netflix is preparing to launch new games for subscribers at the end of May, and they will be available to smartphone users.
The company said through its official account on Twitter that it will launch the game Exploding Kittens, a popular game based on cartoon character cards, but it is different from the one on the App Store and Google Play.
Netflix also releases 3 other mobile games, Moonlighter and Dragon Up, in addition to playing townsmen, and a number of old games are also disappearing from the platform.
The company had launched the idea of games through its smartphone platform in November of last year, in an attempt to maintain subscribers and attract new customers, and promised its users that it would launch many new games and that the user would be able to play without being exposed to ads or having to buy anything inside the game.
The number of subscribers to the platform has recently decreased – as it admitted – as a result of the strong competition between applications, and because of its announcement of raising the prices of monthly subscriptions, in addition to strict restrictions on password sharing among users, which negatively affected the number of subscribers.
