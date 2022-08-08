Since they launched last November, the video games included in the subscription to Netflix have been tried by less than 1% of users of the video streaming platform. It was revealed by the mobile market analysis company Apptopia.

Into the Breach is one of the latest games offered by Netflix to subscribers

As you know, by subscribing to Netflix you also get access to several free games for mobile platforms (both iOS and Android). There are currently around twenty-four games available, all ad-free and without microtransactions. The idea behind the offer is to keep subscribers busy with titles that do not overwhelm them with extra expenses, sometimes also taking advantage of the platform’s franchises, such as Stranger Things.

It is not clear how much Netflix’s overall investment in video games is, but recently the company spent 65 million euros to acquire the Finnish developer Next Games and by the end of the year the free titles will reach fifty.

Despite this, only 1% of subscribers have used the games. According to Apptopia, Netflix games were downloaded 23.3 million times overall, with an average daily user of 1.7 million. Not really record numbers on mobile.

However, we will see if something will change with the surge in supply. Maybe there will be a booster title that will grow downloads. We’ll see.