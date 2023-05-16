In February 2023, Netflix reported the reduction of the monthly value of its plans in some Latin American countries, including Venezuela. However, with the economic and social crisis that the llanero country is experiencing, and the reluctance of the Government of Nicolás Maduro to increase the minimum wage —one of the lowest in the world—, Is it possible for a Venezuelan citizen or family to access the service provided by the streaming platform?

What is the cost of Netflix in Venezuela 2023?

The latest adjustment to Netflix’s monthly fees began to apply on February 13 and users were notified via email.

These are the prices of the subscription plans for Venezuela:

Basic plan: $3.99 per month

$3.99 per month Standard plan: $5.99 per month

$5.99 per month premium plan: $7.99 per month.

Netflix Venezuela: how many minimum wages is the monthly plan equivalent to?

On May 1, for the International Day of the Worker in Venezuela, citizens waited for the president of the llanero country, Nicolás Maduro, to finally announce an increase in the minimum wage.

However, the president ignored the requests. Therefore, to date the minimum wage in Venezuela remains at 135 bolivars, that is, 5.30 dollarsaccording to the rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

In that sense, with a whole minimum wage in Venezuela, it would be possible to only subscribe to the basic plan of Netflix (3.99 dollars), getting just over a dollar in surplus.