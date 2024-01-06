For two years, subscribers Netflix they were able to download a large amount of mobile games, all included for free in the subscription. Now, Netflix may have decided to explore new ways to generate revenue from your gaming businessas suggested by a recent report.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company has been discussing for months now how to make money from video games. Among the ideas put on the table we find the in-app purchases and the insertion of advertisements in games. These methods are common (and effective) in the world of mobile gaming.

As mentioned, however, these should only be hypotheses proposed by Netflix executives. If this report corresponds to reality, it is not certain that the company will put into practice what has been hypothesized might decide to abandon the idea of ​​monetizing games.

In this sense, in fact, Netflix seemed to have abandoned the idea of ​​advertising and in-game purchases during a meeting with investors in April 2023. On the aforementioned occasion, co-CEO of Netflix Greg Peters declared the following:

We want to have a differentiated gaming experience, and part of that is giving game creators the ability to think about creating their projects purely from a fun perspective. They will therefore not have to worry about thinking about forms of monetization, be it advertising or in-game purchases.

Things, however, they may have changed. After all, Netflix was initially against launching a ad-supported subscription level and to crackdown on password sharingbut decided to review its business plans after losing thousands of subscribers in 2022.



