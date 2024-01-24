













On February 15, Netflix adds a new series to its service called The Last Ninja Family. This will follow a family of warriors who left their time as silent assassins behind but will have to return to their old ways after a new threat arises. Could be a good alternative while we wait Avatar.

There is also good news for anime fans because since February 1, more episodes of one piece. These will be the ones that cover the arc of the island of women. Where Luffy ends up on an island inhabited by the fearsome and powerful Kuja warriors.

For fans of Korean dramas, a police thriller series arrives on February 9, with the name The Killer Paradox. Here, after a series of murders, a detective and a student find themselves in an endless game of cat and mouse. Will you keep an eye on these series coming to Netflix?

What movies and documentaries are coming to Netflix in February?

Of course not everything will be series on Netflix during February. The 23rd arrives Mea Culpa, a film about a criminal lawyer who must defend an artist accused of murder. On February 28th we also have Code 8: Forsaken Part II which follows an ex-convict and his partner as they try to defend a girl seeking justice for the murder of her brother.

Source: Netflix

in documentaries one dedicated to Albert Einstein and the creation of the atomic bomb arrives this February 19. While on the 23rd, season 6 of the documentary series premieres Formula 1: Drive to Survive which follows drivers and technicians in their lives on and off the track.

