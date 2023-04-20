Netflix continues to strive to recover subscribers, especially after losing first place as a streaming platform to Prime Video and to anger his followers by announcing the implementation of measures to end shared accounts.

So, in addition to offering a cheaper plan but with ads, a reduced catalog and without the possibility of downloading chapters that were not liked by the public either, they undertook the task of planning something that would be more attractive to people.

The result is an ad-supported plan that adds the following features: the ability to watch content in FullHD instead of 720p, and to watch on two devices at the same time. But even there, forget about taking a few chapters on your cell phone for public transport or the gym. At least the price of this plan remained without increases!

These measures are already implemented as of today but only for users in Canada and Spain. It is planned to bring these improvements to 10 more countries and the United States is included in the list, so it is likely that Mexico will be among the first countries to receive these upgrades.

It is worth mentioning that, despite the popular belief that people hate this plan, the reality is that Netflix is ​​doing very well. In the US alone, the ad plan is earning you more revenue than the standard plan.

Via: hypertextual