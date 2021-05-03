Did you know that you can find out which was the first movie or series you saw on Netflix? The application itself gives you the answer. Nostalgia hour. Predictions are viable.

The thing is simple: you have to open your account from a computer and go to the photo that is at the top right (the one on your profile). You position yourself in it with the cursor and if you do not press anything you will see that a menu is displayed.

In that menu you go to “account” and there you select your profile again in the “Profiles” segment.

The options that are displayed in the account menu. Photo: Clarín.

Among the options that appear you must click on “Viewing activity” and a list of titles will appear. Clever.

If you want to make it easier you can download the list and have an excel file with the movies and series you saw with dates included.

The list of movies and series seen on Netflix. Photo: Clarín.

There is also the chance know how you voted the productions you watched. Netflix allows you to put stars on the content and then you can remember what you put to this or that production from the “votes” option.

The option “votes” appears below the history of movies and series. Once the new list is displayed, you can find out what score you put on what you saw.

A travel in the time

The streaming giant’s first original weight production was House of Cards (Who would say that years later it would end almost without a protagonist).

The political intrigue series produced by David Fincher (that was his workhorse) premiered in 2013 and was a hit.

While managers gradually thought about how to produce new original content, Netflix maintained its role as distributor: they acquired series and films that were then offered to subscribers.

Sixth season of House Of Cards. Photo: press

The platform’s first original film was Beasts of No Nation, a crude war film starring Idris Elba which earned the British actor a Golden Globe nomination. And they followed an endless number of own productions.

The arrival of new sites where movies and series are shown in streaming will make Netflix have more and more original productions.

Each platform, be it Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Plus, HBO Max or Paramount Plus, is supposed to keep their best productions exclusively. For example, the movies of Star wars They are no longer on Netflix because Disney “took” them.

Abraham Attah, co-star of “Beasts of No Nation,” receiving an award for his performance in the film. Photo: AFP.

Following this line, it would be valid to deduce that the “N”, over time, will end depending on how their original series and films do.

How many movies are on Netflix?

There is no specific number because the content it is constantly being renewed. In August 2020, for example, the Reviews.org site found that an average user only views 2 percent of the catalog per year.

At that time, the study took into account that the site had almost 5,500 productions and came to the conclusion that if you wanted to see it in full, it would take years.