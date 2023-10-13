According to a Bloomberg reportNetflix is planning to open entertainment-focused stores called Netflix House. The first two are expected to open in 2025 in the USA, but other locations around the world are reportedly in the queue. It was not indicated in which cities the first two stores will open. These places would be used for entertainment, the presentation of products related to Netflix’s main IPs and also for food.
People will be able to shop, eat and experience other activities based on Netflix IPs, and the report says something like a Squid Game-style obstacle course could be in the mix. Netflix has already experimented with show-based experiences, including the Bridgerton event that came to several cities.
The report indicates that the Netflix House will be themed primarily around its films and shows, and that these properties will be woven into every aspect of the store. This includes branded apparel and products, entertainment experiences, and even dishes from popular cooking shows featured on the menu.
“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our films and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how to take that to the next level,” said the Vice President of Consumer Products Josh Simon.
Which films and series will be at the center of the Netflix House?
With a 2025 launch date, it’s hard to know which ones films and shows will be featured in the first two stores, but there are a few franchises that easily come to mind. Stranger Things will be over by then, but it’s likely still one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Other possible series in the pipeline include The Witcher, Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, Castlevania, One Piece, Lupine and Squid Game. Although with series whose original rights are not owned by Netflix – such as One Piece and Castlevania – one should understand what the agreements are between the streaming platform and the authors in terms of merchandise.
Also movie like The Gray Man and Extraction could have sequels by then, and there are several highly anticipated projects in development at the streamer that could prove to be big hits.
