According to a Bloomberg reportNetflix is ​​planning to open entertainment-focused stores called Netflix House. The first two are expected to open in 2025 in the USA, but other locations around the world are reportedly in the queue. It was not indicated in which cities the first two stores will open. These places would be used for entertainment, the presentation of products related to Netflix’s main IPs and also for food.

People will be able to shop, eat and experience other activities based on Netflix IPs, and the report says something like a Squid Game-style obstacle course could be in the mix. Netflix has already experimented with show-based experiences, including the Bridgerton event that came to several cities.

The report indicates that the Netflix House will be themed primarily around its films and shows, and that these properties will be woven into every aspect of the store. This includes branded apparel and products, entertainment experiences, and even dishes from popular cooking shows featured on the menu.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our films and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how to take that to the next level,” said the Vice President of Consumer Products Josh Simon.