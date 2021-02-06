The crisis caused by the coronavirus has caused the film industry to adapt to the new reality. The changes meant that in 2020, filmmakers take risks and shoot films in confinement. This is the case of Host.

The 60-minute film was shot last year in full lockdown by Rob Savage, and is developed under the script by Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd.

Host Trailer

What is Host about?

The synopsis tells us the following: In the middle of a video call, a group of friends decides to do an online séance with a medium . One of them does not take seriously what they do, so paranormal phenomena do not take long to appear. Your fear and anguish will be recorded through your cameras.

Host arrives as one of the few films that were developed in full confinement by the Coronavirus pandemic. Rob Savage directed the actors from a distance, who had to act as set designers, illuminate what had to appear on the plane and even perform special effects.

The British production had an exclusive premiere on the streaming portal Shudder in July 2020. After its launch, it received 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and comments in favor on Twitter, where it was indicated that it is a perfect balance between the traditional and the modern in terms of horror movies.

When will Host premiere on Netflix?

Host was recorded in quarantine and with his director and actors working from their homes. Photo: Netflix

The streaming confirmed that Host can be seen from Monday, February 8, 2021 on your platform.