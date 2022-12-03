Netflix renewed its catalog with incredible movies for horror lovers. However, I did not expect thatHex” will cause an impact after its premiere. A few days later it became the most viewed on the platform and today it continues to be discovered by new users.

Director Kevin Ko revealed that his dark story was inspired by elements of real life. In order to make the film more realistic, he decided to shoot it as if it were found footage.

“People, don’t watch the movie ‘Hex’ on Netflix because it messes with your head. Nothing has ever scared me so much, I’m not telling them to go out and see it, I’m saying it so that they seriously avoid it”, was the warning from @PabloMonti1 that went viral on Twitter.

What is the movie about?

Six years ago, Li Ronan violated an important religious taboo that unleashed a terrible curse. His friends died for having seen a malevolent entity directly in the face and now his daughter will pay the serious consequences of her mother.

“Hexe” is the new horror film that you can see on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

On the real case, Kevin Ko explained that the film is slightly inspired by a real Taiwanese incident about a family of worshipers belonging to a cult. However, he used elements of popular internet culture to further enrich the events.