In the new season of the slightly erotic series, the main character Billie (Sarah Shahi) has some “new desires” waiting, Netflix reveals. The trailer shows that she is still in a relationship with both her husband Cooper and her lover Brad.

The first season of Sex/Life was released in 2021 and was a big hit. According to Netflix, 67 million households watched the series for at least two minutes in the first four weeks. At that time only had Bridgerton and The Witcher a higher number of viewers in the first month.