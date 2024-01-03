Netflix revealed what they are the most watched films and TV series on the streaming platform in Italy in the last week of 2023, that is between 25 and 31 December 2023. Let's first see the most viewed TV series:
- La Casa de Papel Berlin – Season 1
- I Hate Christmas – Season 2
- A Splendid Mistake – Season 1
- Ricky Gervais Armageddon
- The Golden Hour – Season 1
- The Crow – Season 6
- I Hate Christmas – Season 1
- A Professor – Season 1
- GyeonSeong's Creature – Season 1
- Fireplace for your home Crackling fire from birch wood
Among the TV series that have lasted the longest on Netflix we find I hate Christmas (9 weeks for the first season, 4 weeks for the second). Among the new releases there are La Casa de Papel Berlin, Ricky Gervais Armageddon, The Creature of GyeonSeong and the fire of the birch fireplace.
The most watched films on Netflix at the end of 2023
As regards i films, the ranking of the most viewed between 25 and 31 December 2023 is composed as follows:
- Rebel Moon Part 1 Daughter of Fire
- Top Gun Maverick
- The world behind you
- Pretty Woman
- A vampire in the family
- Illumination presents: The Grinch
- The Batman
- The Chocolate Factory
- I change everything!
- The Grinch
The only ones news of the week for Netflix they are Pretty Woman and A Vampire in the Family. The rest of the ranking is made up of returns from previous weeks. The Top 10 is dominated in particular by The Grinch, in the animated version (7 weeks) and live action (4 weeks). The world behind you has also been around for a month.
