Published the classification of the most popular movies and TV series on Netflix in 2022. Considering the diffusion of the video streaming service, this is a strong indicator of the average tastes of the public.

It should be noted that the ranking distinguishes English-language products from international ones. If we want, it is the latter that reveal more surprises and a greater general variety. We see:

Most popular movies and TV series on Netflix in 2022 (English language)

Stranger Things 4 Wednesday: Season 1 dahmer Bridgerton: Season 2 Inventing Anna Ozarks: Season 4 The Watcher: Season 1 The Sandman: Season 1 The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Virgin River: Season 4

Most popular movies and TV series on Netflix in 2022 (international)

All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Season 1 The Marked Heart: Season 1 Til Money Do Us Part: Season 1 Elites: Season 5 High Heat: Season 1 The Empress: Season 1 Business Proposal: Season 1 Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 1 Welcome to Eden: Season 1

As you can see, the differences between the two classifications are considerable. The names of the most-watched British shows were largely predictable, as there was little doubt about the success of Stranger Things 3, Wednesday and Dahmer, which was much talked about. Less known but much loved names appear internationally, such as the Korean series about the lawyer Woo, an autistic woman who is brilliant in her work.