During the weekend Netflix has revealed a list of games that will be accessible on mobile for all subscribers. The company has unveiled various games, which you can find gathered below, some of which are actually already available. Let’s see all the details:
- Hades (iOS exclusive, coming soon)
- Death’s Door (coming soon)
- Katana Zero (coming soon)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (out now)
- Braid: Anniversary Edition (coming soon)
- The Dragon Prince: Xadia (coming soon)
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction (coming soon)
- Darkness and Bone: Across the Rift (Now Available)
- Money Heist (coming soon)
- Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill (out now)
Between games already available we have Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, made by Night School Studio which is owned by Netflix, but also the new Darkness and Bones: Inside the Fault, based on the television series Darkness and Bones, and Slayaway Camp 2 Netflix & Kill, a game inspired by classic retro horror films.
The most important upcoming news for Netflix
Among the most important names among the upcoming products there are certainly Hades, the beloved rogue-like from Supergiant Games, but also the much appreciated Death’s Door and Katana Zero, all already available for other platforms. Braid: Anniversary Edition is arriving next year and, although it is a revival of a well-known game, it will be new for all platforms.
Netflix then continues to focus on video games based on its television IPs, such as Money Heist and the aforementioned Darkness and Bones: On the Fault. Tell us, are you interested in this type of product?
