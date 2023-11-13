During the weekend Netflix has revealed a list of games that will be accessible on mobile for all subscribers. The company has unveiled various games, which you can find gathered below, some of which are actually already available. Let’s see all the details:

Hades (iOS exclusive, coming soon)

Death’s Door (coming soon)

Katana Zero (coming soon)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (out now)

Braid: Anniversary Edition (coming soon)

The Dragon Prince: Xadia (coming soon)

Chicken Run: Eggstraction (coming soon)

Darkness and Bone: Across the Rift (Now Available)

Money Heist (coming soon)

Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill (out now)

Between games already available we have Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, made by Night School Studio which is owned by Netflix, but also the new Darkness and Bones: Inside the Fault, based on the television series Darkness and Bones, and Slayaway Camp 2 Netflix & Kill, a game inspired by classic retro horror films.