Netflix has renewed ‘Elite’ for its eighth season and has been adding more and more content to its catalogue, but are its productions enough to retain its audience and generate profits? The constant reports on the ‘Streaming Giant’ indicate that their numbers are in the red, therefore, the company’s managers are constantly searching for new strategies that allow them to obtain more money. In this context, comments have already been made about the streamer’s last play for this purpose.

Netflix’s new strategy

As has been known for some time, Netflix is rolling out a new plan where users have to watch ads in exchange for paying less. This modality joined those already known as one more alternative for those interested in saving a few cents; however, there is a detail that has completely turned the matter around: the package with advertising will be the basic one.

That is, the basic plan without ads will begin to be removed from certain countries so that the one with ads is the new starting level. With this, users would be forced to pay for the most expensive modalities if they do not want to see commercial content.

This is already being applied in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. It is expected that it will be extended to the rest of the regions shortly, since Netflix would have its sights on turning advertising into its new business focus.

Netflix won by removing shared accounts

Despite criticism in Latin countries about the measure to prevent password sharing, the global expansion of this policy has yielded positive results for Netflix during the second quarter of 2023.

According to the most recent quarterly financial data, the company has acquired 5.9 million new subscribers.

