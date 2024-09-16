Netflix has released Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Release Month Announcement Trailer : January 2025, which will feature none other than Alucard, Dracula’s son, as well as a beloved character in the video game series. Now it’s only fair to warn you that from now on we will make some references to what happened in the first season. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t continue reading. .

The Return of Castlevania

Alucard (which in itself is not a preview, since his presence in the second season is advertised everywhere by Netflix itself) appears practically at the end of the first season, as a final twist in the events involving Richter Belmont and other vampire hunters. Will they be able to get the better of the all-powerful vampire Erzsebet Báthory? Or will the Vampire Messiah prevail?

Castlevania: Nocturne is an animated series by Kevin Kolde (Castlevania) and Clive Bradley (Trapped) and is part of the Castlevania universe. Bradley is also the author and screenwriter, while the episodes will be directed by Sam Deats and Adam Deats.

The Castlevania: Nocturne series is based on the popular Konami video game series, created in the mid-1980s, which recently returned with the Castlevania: Dominus Collection, which includes all the chapters released on the Nintendo DS, plus Haunted Castle in its original version and in a revised and corrected version.

Fans have been waiting for a new video game incarnation for years, but so far they have not been satisfied, with Konami continuing to propose collections and Netflix continuing to produce series based on video game characters, but with largely reworked stories. Let’s hope that sooner or later we will return to play a real and unreleased Castlevania. Could this be the next series resurrected by the Japanese publisher after Metal Gear and Silent Hill?