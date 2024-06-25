one piece got off to a great start on Netflix as a live action TV series, and now one is in production second season which will have to confirm the good things done with the first episodes. Obviously the cast will expand, with new opponents and new characters from the large world created by Eiichirō Oda. Precisely in this regard, Netflix has announced the first new cast members of the second season of One Piece.

The actors chosen by Netflix for One Piece

David Dastmalchian is known for his own roles in Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad and Kurt Goreshter in Ant-Man. Jazzara Jaslyn is known for her role as Eliza Pendleton in Warriors, the HBO series. Camrus Johnson was Trav in Quiz Lady of 2023. Daniel Lasker was Furfur in Raised by Wolves.

The tweet reads: “Here’s who will play the agents of Baroque Works in the next season of One Piece”. One Piece fans will know well what the Baroque Works organization is, while everyone else will have the opportunity to discover it during the season.

One Piece Season 2 will be available on Netflix in a date still to be defined in 2025. Production should have started this month and should end in January, so it is credible that the series will not be ready in the first months of the year, but in the summer if not later.

We also remember that Netflix showed the first teaser of One Piece Season 2, or sort of.