The dismissals would have mainly affected administrative staff and executives, including managers and figures linked to production. The animators and the other artists would not be affected.

According to what reported by Cartoon Brew, Netflix would have reduced the number of employees of its animation division, in an attempt to reorganize it. THE layoffs they would have been effective since last November 1st and would have affected a total of more than fifty people.

Netflix also brings the ax down

Netflix also hit by staff reductions

The cuts were communicated with an internal message sent on the same day as the measure, which spoke of a “difficult day” for everyone. We imagine especially for those who have lost his job.

The layoffs were attributed to the company’s decision to reduce the number of movie of animation launched annually on the platform, where it launched 4-5 in 2022/2023 alone.

It should be noted that Netflix has indeed reduced its original production, but at the same time has made an agreement with Skydance Animationwhich includes films by well-known auteurs such as Brad Bird (The Iron Giant, The Incredibles), Rich Moore (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph) and Nathan Greno (Tangled).

An insider contacted by Cartoon Brew However, he was optimistic for Netflix’s animation division, because after all it will continue to produce two animated films a year, more than many other similar companies.

Among the films made by Netflix Animation, the Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Nimona and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.