New round of price increases for Netflix, which increases the cost of subscriptions for two floors out of three. The global giant of streaming has in fact introduced an increase in prices for Standard and Premium packages.

As of October 2nd, the cost of the package Standard – which includes streaming on two devices simultaneously and HD quality – it went from 11.99 to 12.99 euros. The cost of the plan Premium, which instead provides the possibility of seeing Netflix on 4 devices simultaneously and 4K quality, it is increased of 2 euros per month, from 15.99 to 17.99 euros.

It is not the first time that the American giant has chosen to review the contribution of users for the purchase of plans, despite the fact that in the last two years the same platform has seen its revenues skyrocket – thanks to the pandemic.

Netflix, new wave of price increases saves the basic plan

The plan is saved from the wave of price increases Base, which provides for viewing from a single device in standard definition and a cost of 7.99 euros per month.

On the basis of the new tariffs, therefore, there has been an increase of up to 12.5% ​​in the price ofsubscription. The increases will affect all subscribers, even those already customers and not just newcomers: they will be applied automatically starting from the next one monthly payments.

Netflix justified the round of increases referring to it aimed at “offering an experience of entertainment that exceeds the expectations of ours subscribers “ and to “reflect the improvements we make to our catalog”.

It is clear to long-lived customers, however, that Netflix follows a very specific plan of two-year increases.