Netflix did not confirm what emerged in recent days on the plan block of the shared accounts from a customer support page, later removed. In recent days, details of the company’s anti-password sharing efforts had been shared, but when contacted by The Verge to comment on the news, Netflix, through the voice of Kumiko Hidaka, explained that for now there is nothing to announce for the different territories from those in which the novelties are being tested.

Hidaka: “As you recall, in March we made adding members available in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. But in the US (and other countries), still not… The only thing we’ve confirmed so far in our financial report on Jan. 19 is that “later in Q1 we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly.”

The page read: “When someone accesses your account from a device that is not associated with your Netflix household or if your account is used continuously from a location outside your household, we may ask you to verify the device first that you can watch Netflix.”

As already explained, “the procedure involves sending a four-digit code which will serve precisely to identify the device on which we want to use our Netflix account. The verification request, however, may also be requested periodically where the behavior is maintained over time.”

“While you are traveling or if you have more than one residential address, we want to allow you to enjoy Netflix wherever and whenever you want. If you are the primary account holder (or live with the primary account holder), you do not need to verify the device to watch Netflix.”

“If you are away from your Netflix household for an extended period of time, we may occasionally ask you to verify your device. We need to verify that it is a device authorized to use your account. Verifying a device is quick and easy.”

Now, Netflix’s failure to confirm can mean many things. The company is unlikely to cancel the plan. More simply, he will be looking for the right moment to make the announcement, in order to try to reduce the inevitable cancellations.