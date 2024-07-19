With the results of Netflixwhich demonstrate an excellent performance of the platform with a further increase in subscribers recorded, great plans also emerge regarding the section dedicated to video games, with over 80 titles in development for the platform and a release date planned for the Squad Game multiplayer game.

As we have seen, Netflix has seen a boom in subscribers and revenues in the second quarter of 2024, and the positive momentum has also spread to the division dedicated to the development of video games within the platform, which now plans to launch at least one new title per month and around 80 games that are already in various stages of active development.

Despite it being previously reported that less than 1% of Netflix users actually play the video games offered within the service, it appears that the company still intends to continue investing in this area.