Video streaming service Netflix has announced a documentary series from Archewell, a non-governmental organization founded by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. This is reported on the site service.

The documentary series Heart of Invictus will tell the story of the participants in the Invictus Games, which will take place in The Hague in 2022. The plot focuses on the life of athletes and organizers of the competition during preparation.

The show is produced by the creative department of the public organization Archewell. Director Orlando von Eisindel and producer Joanna Natasegara are also working on the project.

Netflix is ​​a subscription-based video streaming service with tens of thousands of movies, TV series and TV shows.

From April 1, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased to act as members of the British royal family. They lost their titles, moved to the United States, partnered with Netflix and Spotify, and achieved financial independence from the royal family. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry stated that they completely lost the financial support of the royal family in the first half of 2020.