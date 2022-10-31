Netflix continues its expansion in the video game market, with theacquisition of the Spry Fox teamwhich has made itself known especially recently thanks to Cozy Grovea game that has met with considerable success.

It is an indie studio (so far) specialized in the development of mobile titles but with a remarkable style: among the productions in the portfolio we find Triple Town, Alphabear, Road Not Taken and the aforementioned Cozy Grove, probably the biggest project ever carried out. by the team.

“When David and I founded Spry Fox twelve years ago, our goal was to create a place where friendly and creative people could build beautiful and original games in an environment that supports them, so as to instill happiness in the people who play our games. headlines, “co-founder Daniel Cook explained in a new post on the team’s official blog.

“After many intense conversations, we are thrilled to announce that we will be as part of Netflix as internal development studyto build fantastic games together “.

Cozy Grove, an image from Spry Fox’s particular game

The acquisition will mainly have to do with the upcoming Spry Fox games, as those already released will continue to be available in their current form and on the platforms in which they are already present.

As for future games, the team has revealed that they are hard at work on Cozy Grove 2 and on a larger, “non-violent” MMO, of which nothing specific has yet been reported but which is in development on Unreal Engine through a collaboration with Epic Games. At this point, within the context of Netflix, it is possible that Spry Fox can count on more substantial financial support, further expanding its projects.

To learn more about the team’s major production, we refer you to our review of Cozy Grove, while we remind you that Netflix has previously also acquired Night School Studio, the Oxenfree team.