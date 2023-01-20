Subscription growth in the period beat the company’s forecast of 4.5 million in the previous quarter’s report

Netflix recorded an increase of 7.7 million subscriptions in the 4th quarter of 2022. The result for the period was released this Thursday (19.jan.2023). Subscription growth was above the 4.5 million forecast by the company in the Q3 report. Here’s the full (341 KB, in English).

After the disclosure of the balance sheet, the company’s shares rose 7% in nasdaq to US$ 337.89 (R$ 1,748.45 at the current exchange rate). Netflix’s market value is valued at US$140.53 billion (R$727.19 billion).

The company’s revenue grew 1.9% over the same period in 2021. Earnings were $7.85 billion. Profit fell to US$ 55 million – a drop of 90.9% compared to the US$ 607 million of the previous year.

In the announcement to investors, Netflix cited the success of some of its own productions in the 4th quarter, such as the series “Wandinha”the documentary series “Harry and Meghan” and the movies “Troll” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”.

The company also highlighted the November launch of the ad-supported plan at a lower price. “We are satisfied with the initial results and with much more to do”said Netflix.

In Brazil, the plan costs R$18.90 and was made available on November 3. The company launched the package in 11 more countries in November: Germany, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Spain, United States, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico and United Kingdom.

Despite the last quarter’s subscriber growth, Netflix had its worst annual result in 11 years. The company ended 2022 with 230.8 million subscriptions. It also posted total revenue of $31.61 billion and profit of $4.5 million.

In the first 6 months of the year, Netflix lost 1.2 million subscriptions. Already in the 3rd quarter, the company managed to reverse the decline with the addition of 2.4 million subscribers.

Netflix itself classified 2022 as “a tough year”but with a “better ending” in the letter to investors. Said he believed he had one “clear path to [voltar a] accelerate revenue growth”.

The company’s commitment to improving results is the launch of paid sharing and the expansion of the plan with ads. “As always, our North Stars continue to delight our members and build greater profitability over time”declared Netflix.

NETFLIX CONTROL CHANGES

The company also announced on Thursday that co-founder Reed Hastings will step down as chief executive. His successor will be Greg Peters, who is currently chief operating officer, and will share command of Netflix with co-chief executive Ted Sarandos.

Hastings founded the company in 1997 alongside Marc Randolph. At the time, it operated as a DVD rental service via mail. The co-founder remains chairman of the board.

“I want to thank Reed for his visionary leadership, guidance and friendship over the past 20 years. We all learned a lot from his intellectual rigor, honesty and willingness to make big bets. (…) I am very excited to start this new chapter with Greg as co-CEO”Ted Sarandos said in the investor release.