It is well known that now with the streaming platforms of specific companies, other companies like Netflix have had to opt for original productions to remain current, proof of this is series like Stranger Things, Merlina, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, among other. And although he was a 2023 With excellent quality shows and movies, it seems that they brought much less content than in previous years, a significant decline in the history of this application.

According to what was commented by specialized media such as Bloombergthe company has released 130 fewer contents than in 2022, although this is something that can be attributed to the fact that some projects have cost more than others, the clearest example may be One Piece Live action, since royalties have to be paid to the manga publisher and also to the owner of the work. That could have been enough for much of the profits to have recouped the expense, as many fans paid for the membership.

Furthermore, it is possible that this blow will be even stronger for 2024, with even fewer productions, and that is precisely because in 2023 there was a strike of scriptwriters and another of actors, which resulted in the suspension of recordings and production of certain shows. One of the great promises, Stranger Thingshad to push back the date of its final season due to the situation, so it has now been moved to 2025with recordings that had barely begun.

Even with all this, the platform has managed to capture the public's attention, especially at the end of the year, with some films rescued such as the second part of Chicken Run and even new episodes with dubbing of the anime One Piece, and also the shares rose slightly upon announcing the remake of it. With that in mind, the future that Netflix will have in 2024 is promising, since projects such as Merlina they can help with the appearance of season two.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor's note: Even though there weren't that many shows, some were quite worthwhile like One Piece and Scott Pilgrim. This year also looks good with what will arrive in these months, personally I am waiting for the dubbed chapters of One Piece.