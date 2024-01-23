“We enter 2024 at a great time.” Netflix's optimism for the year that has begun is difficult to hide. This Tuesday, the streaming giant presented the results for the last quarter of 2023, where 13.1 million subscribers were added to the service worldwide. The figure far exceeds the nine million that the company itself had predicted for the period and is consolidated with 260.2 million subscribers. The numbers have boosted the share price by 7% after the stock market closed.

The company achieved record revenue at the end of last year. Netflix also surpassed what Wall Street anticipated in this area. The company reported earnings of $8.83 billion, while analysts had estimated about $8.7 billion. The amount is 12.5% ​​higher than the revenue achieved in the last quarter of 2022. The key to the growth was the decision to increase prices and monetization, which was possible, in part, by ending passwords shared with the ability for users to add and transfer profiles in their accounts.

Advertising is beginning to become an important factor in the company's numbers, which celebrates one year with two executives sharing the position of CEO (Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos). Four out of ten new users have joined the service that allows advertisements in programming. This model has generated 23 million unique monthly users. In November there were eight million.

“Scaling the advertising business represents an opportunity to bring new revenue and profits in the medium and long term,” the company states. “Membership that allows ads grew almost 70% between quarters,” they add. The company has announced that this model will replace the basic subscription, which will begin to be phased out in the second quarter of this year in the Canadian and United Kingdom markets.

The company forecasts a solid first quarter of 2024. Netflix estimates a 13% increase in profits for the period. The increase in financial forecasts has shot up 3% partly due to the collapse of the Argentine peso in the exchange rate against the dollar.

The company tells its investors that 2024 is a year of “opportunities.” Netflix is ​​the market leader streaming, although it admits to being below YouTube in hours watched. They achieved 100,000 million hours of playback in the first half of 2023, thanks to 18,000 titles in their catalog. The most viewed films on the platform were, among others, the Julia Roberts thriller leave the world behindwith 134.2 million views, the animated film Leowhere Adam Sandler lent his voice (108 million) and Rebel Moon, by Zack Snyder (74.6 million). They also highlight the large audience achieved by Berlinthe prequel to The Money Heist, and the season finales of Sex Education and The Crown, which left 45.7 and 30 million views, respectively.

Live events

The company has decided to experiment this year. To achieve this, it intends to redouble its commitment to live events. “This will allow us to understand what audiences value most and how we can turn these moments into events,” the company notes in its document. Netflix entered this path in March of last year with a comedy special where Chris Rock talked about the blow he received a year earlier on Oscar night.

This Tuesday, Netflix accompanied the presentation of results with news. From January 2025, viewers in North America, the United Kingdom and Latin America will find the weekly star show of American wrestling exclusively on the Raw service. “This marks the largest programming change in the history of broadcasting, leaving linear television for the first time since its inception 31 years ago,” says a statement from the technology giant. The agreement, which has been described as “long-term”, although how many years have not been specified, will allow the digital network to broadcast WWE content exclusively in various international markets.

For this year, Netflix has also organized a friendly match in Las Vegas between two Spanish tennis stars, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The event, which will take place on March 3, has been named the Netflix Slam. It will arouse great interest in Spain, the fifth most important market for the company.

