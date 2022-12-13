The streaming giant, Netflix, has just obtained the rights to the film adaptation of My Hero Academia. The tape was already in the works by Legendary Pictures, but now it will be part of the catalog of this service. According to The Hollywood Reporter.

Source: Shueisha

According to this medium, the movement occurred as a result of changes in the plans of Warner Bros. Discovery. Since they were apparently not interested in continuing with the movie of My Hero Academia from Legendary Pictures. So Netflix took the chance.

Legendary Pictures has bought the rights to adapt Kohei Horikoshi’s anime and manga since 2018. Shortly after it was announced that the film would have a script by Joby Harold, who worked on the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While the direction would be in charge of the Japanese director, Shinsuke Sato, who directed the live-action of bleach.

For now there is no release date for the film based on My Hero Academia. Although perhaps the acquisition by Netflix will speed up the process a bit. We’ll have to keep an eye out for any new information the streaming giant shares.

What is My Hero Academia?

It is a manga and anime that follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku. He is a young man without powers in a world where almost everyone has one. However, thanks to his All-Mighty hero, he manages to gain powerful abilities and enrolls in a prestigious school of heroes.

Source: Bones

The manga is currently heading towards its end, while its anime is already in its sixth season. Over the years it has proven its popularity, so a live-action was only a matter of time. Do you think that an American production can finally do justice to a Japanese manga?

