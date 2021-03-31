This weekend the AnimeJapan 2021 in the city of Tokyo, Japan. In this event focused on anime, several companies had a presence, and one of them was Netflix.

The company announced that it plans to launch around 40 series this year. Some of them are already available, or announced earlier, while others are brand new.

There are also some that this video on demand service has not disclosed.

Netflix seeks to enrich its presence in the world of anime

One of the first new anime to be released on this service is that of The Way of the Househusband, due out on April 8.

The 29th of next month will be available Yasuke, a studio production MAPPA, the same company behind the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin.

Until summer will come Record of Ragnarok, one of his most recent acquisitions. And later in the year Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Yasuke: Netflix and Shingeki no Kyojin studio prepare anime about the first African samurai

The latter, unlike other ‘anime’ as it handles them Netflix, if it falls into that category. Although it is in 3D, it is a production of two Japanese studios.

It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it looks like a promising proposition. According to known media, Netflix will distribute nearly double the number of anime in 2021 compared to its 2020 releases. It is a sign of the company’s growing interest in Japanese productions.

Several Japanese studios take advantage of this video service

According to Taiki sakurai, Japanese animation chief producer of Netflix, ‘we want the power to pride ourselves on being the premier entertainment destination with good quality content’.

Ended up saying ‘the growth of our business is directly related to the increase of our anime’. It will be a matter of seeing how things go, because the competition to locate these animated series is increasingly fierce.

The purchase of Crunchyroll by Sony it will greatly strengthen your anime business. Although at the moment she is detained. All due to an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.

The US government investigates whether Sony you would incur a monopoly by acquiring your competitor. So while that works out, Netflix continues to expand its market presence. He already has dealings with various studios in Japan.

Source.



