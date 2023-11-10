













Netflix gives first look at Ultraman: Rising









The new advance of Ultraman: Rising managed to condense the hero’s new story quite well. Now that Ken Sato returns to Tokyo, new kaiju will assault the big city.

The hero will defeat them without hesitation, but a big surprise awaits him, as a kaiju will be born and will mistake him for his caretaker. Behind this, Sato will have no choice but to care for and guide a baby who could destroy Tokyo due to its size alone.

Netflix will premiere Ultraman: Rising in 2024.

Ultraman: Rising returns with a brand new plastic animationmaterializes surprising movements and gives us a very interesting story about fatherhood, ego and the heroism of masculinities.

Source: Netflix

Netflix has all three seasons of ultraman which correspond to the launches of 2019, 2022 and 2023 respectively. The series consists of 31 episodes.

What will the new Ultraman: Rising movie be about?

Tsuburaya Productions shared an official synopsis that:

“Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his native country, Japan, to once again wear the suit of the superhero Ultraman who defends the Earth; but he quickly finds more than he bargained for when He is forced to raise the offspring of his greatest enemy, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must face his own ego, his estranged father, and the conspiring Kaiju Defense Force, take it all on, stand up, and discover what it really means to be Ultraman.”

So it could be a great moment for awareness and restructuring of parenthood. Let’s see how this hero manages to be a father.

