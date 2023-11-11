













Netflix gives a first look at the Tomb Raider anime | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









It should be noted that it is not Japanese animation as such, it only seems like it; It is actually a 100% American production, since it is the work of Powerhouse Animation Studios, which has worked on many series.

In addition to Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft performed Castlevania and Castlevania: Nocturne as well as Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Blood of Zeus. All of the above are exclusive Netflix productions.

We recommend: Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft received a new look that promises another great adaptation.

As for the new trailer for the Lara Croft animated series, it is a ‘behind the scenes’. That is, it allows us to appreciate the creative process of designing and animating this animated adaptation. It is a very detailed and laborious job.

Fountain: Netflix.

Joy Hua, character design supervisor at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croftis the one who serves as the host in this video.

It is possible to appreciate the conceptual arts that are being used, the storyboards or storyboards and the illustrations that will be reflected in the series once it is complete.

The use of tablets and various software makes the lives of designers and animators easier. But much of the work is done by hand.

According to the schedule, the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft It will premiere in 2024 but does not yet have a release month or date.

There is still much to be revealed about this animation, whose story takes place after the events of the video game trilogy that came out between 2013 and 2018.

Fountain: Netflix.

In the new video You can see the appearance of one of the characters who will take part. It is to be imagined that several more will appear when the series premieres.

Apart from Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)