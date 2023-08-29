Netflix is ​​preparing to say goodbye to its DVD home delivery service in the United States, with which it was born more than 25 years ago. That business generated 145.7 million dollars in revenue last year, which is equivalent to just over a million subscribers who still chose to request series and movies to be sent to their homes through the mail. The closure comes with a surprise gift: remaining customers will not be penalized for keeping the latest DVDs. Furthermore, they may request 10 titles per person to keep them in their possession.

“We will not charge for discs not returned after September 29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you want!” the company wrote on X, the network formerly known as Twitter. But not only that: the company has announced a “final surprise” that consists of subscribers being able to request 10 DVDs or Blu-ray each, although it will depend on the availability of titles and the demand that requests can be met.

Netflix subscription plans by mail are $9.99 if you want to have just one disc at a time, $14.99 for two discs, and $19.99 for three at a time. Shipping is free and the number of records that can be ordered each month is unlimited, except for the logistics of shipping and returns. The business now operated under the brand dvd.com and continued to offer an extensive catalog sent in its iconic red envelopes.

The leader in pay television by number of customers announced in April that it would ship its last DVDs on September 29, before the service became unsustainable. Netflix, which began delivering movies by mail in March 1998, reached more than 20 million subscribers through this system. He survived the video store crisis and his customer base helped him make the leap to streaming successfully. As of June 30, Netflix had 238.4 million paying subscribers worldwide.

“Our goal has always been to offer the best service to our partners, but as business continues to shrink that will become increasingly difficult. That is why we want to say goodbye in style and we will send our last albums on September 29, 2023”, Ted Sarandos said when announcing the end of the service. “From the beginning, our partners loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered – the wide variety of titles and the ability to binge-watch entire series,” he added.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.