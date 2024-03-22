













Netflix gets more anime: it will have My Hero Academia, Haikyu, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen and more









Anime content distribution platforms seek to expand their horizons so that you can find the best content in one place and now Netflix announced that it will get some of the most popular series of recent years that are also still broadcast. You can now see Jujutsu Kaisen on its platform!

Netflix reported on its social networks that it will have very special titles that will be added in 2024. One of the most shocking surprises is that we will even have Studio Ghibli's latest film available, which also received a sophisticated award, the Oscar.

¡The boy and the heron by Hayao Miyazaki will be on Netflix soon! But, that is not all, it is also added Jujutsu Kaisen (the first season) which is one of the most impressive dark shonen. It is a work by Gege Akutami that maintains the tension in the manga delivery.

It will also come My Hero Academia (the first four seasons), some films One Piece (RED), Black Clover (the first four seasons), Haikyu! (the first four seasons) and Spy x Family (season one).

📣Get ready to binge on these must-watch titles coming to even more regions on Netflix by the end of 2024! 💚 My Hero Academia S1-4

❤️ ONE PIECE FILM RED

💞 SPY x FAMILY S1

🧡 Haikyu!! S1-4

🖤 ​​Black Clover S1-4

💙 JUJUTSU KAISEN S1 pic.twitter.com/Xtm4K8jz8a — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2024

Netflix will bring new installments at the end of 2024, We will have to remain pending until the specific dates are announced.

And well, although Crunchyroll continues to be the catalog with the largest number of titles, slowly, Netflix expands its own and also manages to offer titles whose distribution license is solely its own. In case of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Delicious in Dungeon They are the pair of jewels that remain only on their platform.

Netflix: How much do subscriptions cost?

The platform plans have different prices that respond to the different benefits of their memberships, below I show them:

The basic plan: 139 MXN per month.

The standard plan: 219 MXN per month.

The premium plan: 299 MXN per month.

Remember that Netflix also has a wide catalog of Studio Ghibli and North American animation releases.

