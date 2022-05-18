Netflix announced that the Geeked Week also comes back in 2022. The company has announced the dates of the new event: from 6 to 10 June 2022. So there is not much left for the inauguration. Obviously we will talk about TV series, films, cartoons and video games. An unmissable moment for those who want to know the news coming to Netflix.

Let’s see the calendar of Geeked Week 2022:

Monday 6 June (first day) – TV series

Tuesday 7 June (second day) – Film

Wednesday 8 June (third day) – Animation

Thursday 9 June (fourth day) – Stranger Things

Friday 10 June (fifth day) – Videogames

The announcement post mentions some of the content that will be presented: The Sandman series, the new season of The Umbrella Academy, The Gray Man, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast and more. There will also be several Netflix stars, while the games section will be presented by the inevitable Geoff Keighley, now a regular presence for the biggest videogame events.