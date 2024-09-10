According to the latest findings, Netflix games have surpassed 210 million downloadsand 36.6 million of these go to the episodes of the Grand Theft Auto series, with San Andreas leading the charts.
- GTA: San Andreas – 25.2 million
- Storyteller – 15 million
- Spongebob: Get Cooking – 10.7 million
- Bloons TD 6 – 10 million
- Too Hot to Handle – 8.98 million
- Football Manager 2024 Mobile – 8.92 million
- GTA: Vice City – 7.8 million
- Asphalt Xtreme – 6.2 million
- Stranger Things: 1984 – 5.95 million
- Farming Simulator 23 – 5.8 million
As we know, Netflix has been introducing a series of series into its catalogue for several years now. mobile games accessible for free by its subscribersand looking at the numbers it seems that the initiative has been a great success so far.
After San Andreas, the top 10 is rounded out by Annapurna’s adventure Storyteller, Tilting Point’s colorful SpongeBob: Get Cooking, Ninja Wiki’s Bloons TD 6, and Nanobit’s Too Hot to Handle, rounding out the top five.
As far as the Grand Theft Auto series is concerned, its success is long-lasting: in the last thirty days alone The game has been downloaded over a million times from Netflix subscribers.
A great opportunity for the mobile market
Bringing numerous mobile games to the Netflix catalogue has allowed the platform to strengthen its offering in the eyes of users, but above all it has represented an important opportunity for the stock market for iOS and Android.
This type of opportunity allows developers to save the resources usually dedicated to monetization aspects, as well as everything that revolves around the free-to-play format, to bring to the platform premium experiences, free of microtransactions.
