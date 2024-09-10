According to the latest findings, Netflix games have surpassed 210 million downloadsand 36.6 million of these go to the episodes of the Grand Theft Auto series, with San Andreas leading the charts.

GTA: San Andreas – 25.2 million Storyteller – 15 million Spongebob: Get Cooking – 10.7 million Bloons TD 6 – 10 million Too Hot to Handle – 8.98 million Football Manager 2024 Mobile – 8.92 million GTA: Vice City – 7.8 million Asphalt Xtreme – 6.2 million Stranger Things: 1984 – 5.95 million Farming Simulator 23 – 5.8 million

As we know, Netflix has been introducing a series of series into its catalogue for several years now. mobile games accessible for free by its subscribersand looking at the numbers it seems that the initiative has been a great success so far.

After San Andreas, the top 10 is rounded out by Annapurna’s adventure Storyteller, Tilting Point’s colorful SpongeBob: Get Cooking, Ninja Wiki’s Bloons TD 6, and Nanobit’s Too Hot to Handle, rounding out the top five.

As far as the Grand Theft Auto series is concerned, its success is long-lasting: in the last thirty days alone The game has been downloaded over a million times from Netflix subscribers.