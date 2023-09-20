Everything is readable in the job offer for a Senior Gameplay Engineer – AI, for the Los Angeles studio in California (USA). You can see the images below.

Netflix Games Studio has published a new job offer through which you can find out that the company is working on a “ All-new multi-platform AAA game “. According to what was indicated, it would be a multiplayer action shooter game (both FPS and TPS).

Details on Netflix’s job offer

The information in the job proposal makes it clear that this is a game that has not yet been announced for multiple platforms, including mobile, PC and “etc”. The developer must have experience with multiplayer games and Unreal Engine. There is also talk of experience with “platforms recently published or not yet available”, which would make one think of the next Nintendo console or perhaps even the iPhone 15, which seems to aim to be a top-level gaming platform.

Netflix is ​​also looking for a Game Director, a Lead Technical Artist and a Narrative Design Lead who have to work on characters, worlds and a narrative component worthy of a TV series or Netflix film. Furthermore, it is stated that the aim is to expand the IP into other formats/media.

We also talk about both competitive and cooperative gameplay elements and “social systems”, which are actually the basis of every multiplayer game and don’t tell us much about the type of product.