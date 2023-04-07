A quick guide to what games are available on Netflix Games as of April 5, 2023 and how you can play them, as well as on which devices.

Netflix is ​​increasingly focusing on gaming, as evidenced by the events of last summer but also by the closed-door media briefings held more recently. The good news is that it’s not just about words and very distant projects, as often happens when new players enter the video game industry.

Netflix Games: What games are there? —

On Netflix, right now, there are in fact 50+ games (we counted 57, but for now we’re sticking to the official estimate of the streaming house), all of which you can try at no extra cost if you’re already a subscriber to the same service with which you watch series and movies .

But it’s not just the fact that these games are “free” that should grab your attention – nor that so many are based on popular series or movies on Netflix -. A lot of the titles included in the Netflix Games initiative are really, really great, and in case you missed the latest updates on that, we’re here for it.

Here is the complete list of games available on Netflix as of April 5, 2023, broken down by genre (as classified by the streaming platform).

Action

Dust & Neon

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Poinpy

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Rival Pirates

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Adventure

Before Your Eyes

Dragon Up

Highwater

Kentucky Route Zero

Lucky Moon

oxenfree

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Scriptic: Crime Stories

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

This is a true story

Twelve Minutes

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Arcade

Bowling Ballers

Shooting Hoops

Skies of Chaos

Teeter (Up) Remastered

Cards

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Card Blast

Exploding Kittens

Music

Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade

Party

Heads Up!

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Puzzle

Knittens

Crispee Street

Puzzle Gods

Shatter Remastered

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Car racing

RPGs

Dungeon Dwarves

Moonlighter

Simulation

Cats & Soups

Country Friends

Flutter Butterflies

Immortality

Spiritfarer

SpongeBob: Get Cooking

Too Hot To Handle: Love Is a Game

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt

Sport

Strategy

Desta: The Memories Between

Into the Breach

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Land Nil

Table games

Dominoes Café

Mahjong Solitaire

Solitaire

What do I need to play? —

Unlike series and movies, Netflix games are not streamed but you will need to download them to your device and have one powerful enough to be able to use them. In summary, you will need:

A compatible device: Android smartphone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later; iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS/iPadOS 15 or later

An active Netflix subscription

An internet connection to download and install the game

Sufficient storage space on the device

Performance may vary by device, so make sure you’re using one that’s powerful enough if you’re aiming for a particularly technically ambitious title.

Where to find Netflix games —

To date, Netflix games can only be enjoyed through the app on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, or alternatively from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Netflix app has a Mobile Games row on the home screen and a Games tab at the bottom, so all you have to do is scroll down once in the app to find the gaming tile and bar . Once you have tapped on the game you are interested in, you will be sent to the dedicated page on the App Store if on iPhone or iPad, on the Play Store if on Android, and from there you can download.