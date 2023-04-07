A quick guide to what games are available on Netflix Games as of April 5, 2023 and how you can play them, as well as on which devices.
Netflix is increasingly focusing on gaming, as evidenced by the events of last summer but also by the closed-door media briefings held more recently. The good news is that it’s not just about words and very distant projects, as often happens when new players enter the video game industry.
Netflix Games: What games are there? —
On Netflix, right now, there are in fact 50+ games (we counted 57, but for now we’re sticking to the official estimate of the streaming house), all of which you can try at no extra cost if you’re already a subscriber to the same service with which you watch series and movies .
But it’s not just the fact that these games are “free” that should grab your attention – nor that so many are based on popular series or movies on Netflix -. A lot of the titles included in the Netflix Games initiative are really, really great, and in case you missed the latest updates on that, we’re here for it.
Here is the complete list of games available on Netflix as of April 5, 2023, broken down by genre (as classified by the streaming platform).
Action
- Dust & Neon
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
- Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
- Poinpy
- Relic Hunters: Rebels
- Rival Pirates
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tomb Raider Reloaded
Adventure
- Before Your Eyes
- Dragon Up
- Highwater
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Lucky Moon
- oxenfree
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Scriptic: Crime Stories
- Stranger Things: 1984
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- This is a true story
- Twelve Minutes
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
Arcade
- Bowling Ballers
- Shooting Hoops
- Skies of Chaos
- Teeter (Up) Remastered
Cards
- Arcanium: Rise of Akhan
- Card Blast
- Exploding Kittens
Music
- Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade
Party
- Heads Up!
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
Puzzle
- Knittens
- Crispee Street
- Puzzle Gods
- Shatter Remastered
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Wild Things: Animal Adventures
Car racing
RPGs
- Dungeon Dwarves
- Moonlighter
Simulation
- Cats & Soups
- Country Friends
- Flutter Butterflies
- Immortality
- Spiritfarer
- SpongeBob: Get Cooking
- Too Hot To Handle: Love Is a Game
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt
Sport
Strategy
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Into the Breach
- Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms
- Land Nil
Table games
- Dominoes Café
- Mahjong Solitaire
- Solitaire
What do I need to play? —
Unlike series and movies, Netflix games are not streamed but you will need to download them to your device and have one powerful enough to be able to use them. In summary, you will need:
- A compatible device: Android smartphone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later; iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS/iPadOS 15 or later
- An active Netflix subscription
- An internet connection to download and install the game
- Sufficient storage space on the device
Performance may vary by device, so make sure you’re using one that’s powerful enough if you’re aiming for a particularly technically ambitious title.
Where to find Netflix games —
To date, Netflix games can only be enjoyed through the app on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, or alternatively from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Netflix app has a Mobile Games row on the home screen and a Games tab at the bottom, so all you have to do is scroll down once in the app to find the gaming tile and bar . Once you have tapped on the game you are interested in, you will be sent to the dedicated page on the App Store if on iPhone or iPad, on the Play Store if on Android, and from there you can download.
