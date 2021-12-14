Among the Italian productions arriving on Netflix in 2022 there will be Quattro half, the new ensemble comedy that tries to answer a question that everyone has asked themselves at least once in their life: does a soul mate exist?

Four halves is the new choral comedy directed by Alessio Maria Federici (Generation 56k), written by Martino Coli (If he leaves me it is not valid) and with protagonists Ilenia Pastorelli (They called him Jeeg Robot), Matilde Gioli (Human capital), Joseph May (Dance dance) e Matteo Martari (The doctors).

The film is a production Cattleya And Bartlebyfilm in collaboration with Vision Distribution and will be available on Netflix from January 5, 2022. The main theme of the film is the existence or not of thesoul mate, theory supported by the couple formed by Luca And Will be, who decides to invite four single friends to dinner to support the theory.

Four halves: the plot

Andthey are a couple and they believe in the existence of. To support their theory they decide to send four of their friends to dinner:

Clear is an anesthetist, with an instinctive and passionate character, whose goal is to find a boyfriend for a serious relationship. Giulia she is a researcher in statistics and mathematics for finance, aware of her own potential, she always tends to underestimate others. Dario he is a lawyer, a womanizer who, however, fails to conquer the only woman he is interested in. Matteo he is a collaborator of a publishing house, spontaneous and affectionate, who is not afraid to get involved.

The film will tell the story of the four protagonists and the four couples that they could form into two possible ones alternative realities.

The cast

In the role of Clear we find Ilenia Pastorelli, known for debuting in They called him Jeeg Robot, for which he won the David di Donatello for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Giulia is interpreted by Matilde Gioli, who recently starred in the TV series Doc – In your hands, and best known for her role in Human capital. The role of Dario was entrusted to Giuseppe Maggio, who starred in the Netflix TV series Baby, as well as in Such a great love And Love 14. Matteo is played by Matteo Martari, who recently starred in the TV series Hearts.

